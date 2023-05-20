Buhari approves immediate resumption of new governing board of NEDC

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate resumption of the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the North East Development Commission, NEDC, Umar Abubakar Hashidu and other members of the Board.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of the former Board on May 7, 2023.

The President has therefore directed the immediate completion of handover formalities in the organisation in order to avoid a vacuum in the day to day running of this very important and strategic Commission, pending the confirmation by the Senate.

Members of the new Governing Board which has Barrister Bukar Baale as the Chairman include; Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North East, Taraba), Musa Umar Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North East, Bauchi), Dr Ismaila Nuhu Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North East, Adamawa), and Umar Abubakar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North East, Gombe).

Others are Onyeka Gospel-Tony, Member, (South East), Hon. Mrs Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, Member, (South-South), Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (rtd), Member, (South West), Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, Member, (North West), Hadiza Maina, Member, (North Central), the Director, Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Grema Ali and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.