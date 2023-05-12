Buhari appoints AIG Garba Umar as Adviser on Security

By Ukpono Ukpong

To enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organization, INTERPOL, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the retiring Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Umar as a Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In approving his appointment, President Buhari took note of a precedent in which a former Executive Member, AIG Kamal Subair (Rtd), was retained in service by the Federal Government of Nigeria after retirement in 2018.

READ ALSO: Overbloated workforce, not good for aviation industry.

President Buhari also took note of the fact that during his tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, AIG Umar assisted Nigeria in many ways, with the hope that in the remaining one year, he will even do more in securing equipment for crimes, border management and counter-terrorism for the country and in helping to get more Nigerians into important positions in the INTERPOL.

AIG Umar’s tenure at the INTERPOL ends in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser takes effect from May 16, 2023.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com