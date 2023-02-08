BudgIT’s FG Budget Dashboard: Nigerians, others now have access to disaggregated budget data

By Motolani Oseni

With the newly launched interactive FG Budget Dashboard by BudgIT, a web-based platform, Nigerians and other stakeholders will now have quick access to the Federal Government’s budget data at a disaggregated level across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

BudgIT, a leading public data organization focused on raising active citizens and civic leaders to improve governance, on Tuesday through its Communications Associate, Nancy Odimegwu, stated that through the platform, stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organizations and the media, are now equipped with accurate data to engage government agencies, political representatives and policymakers.

According to the organization, the FG Budget Dashboard organizes budget information through quick analysis and summaries with corresponding infographics to simplify and present seemingly complex data in easily digestible and comprehensible bits and formats.

“Similarly, data on this platform can be leveraged by analysts, researchers, the media, and the general public to monitor the budget process at micro and macro levels, strengthen public debate and engagement, and improve participatory governance by providing the instrument to hold state actors accountable.”

Commenting, Head of Research and Policy Advisory, BudgIT, Iniobong Usen said: “The launch of the FG Budget Portal is a realisation of two of BudgIT’s core mandates: to improve budget access and enhance budget literacy.

“The FG budget dashboard also functions as a lens through which citizens can examine Federal Government budgets more closely and in a less complex format, allowing Nigerians to determine whether their interests have been adequately represented.

“We, therefore, urge citizens, civil society organisations, and the media to utilize the platform to gain access to this disaggregated Federal Government data in order to participate in governance in an effective and informed manner”, Usen sated.

Meanwhile, the dashboard can be accessed here: https://budgit.org/fg-budget-dashboard/

