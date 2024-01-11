Budget: Obi denounces neglect of human capital

…cites N6b legislators Car Park higher than N5b for the entire Nigeria Students loan

By Tom Okpe

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) in the last general election in the country, Peter Obi has again, decried the apparent neglect of human capital in the 2024 National Budget, just signed into law by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

Obi lampooned the inhumane of a budget that has N6b to construct a car park, a billion Naira higher than the N5b loan budgeted for the entire Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

The LP standard bearer noted that this notwithstanding, the legislators had recently used 12 times the number of student loans to buy their cars.

Obi, writing in his X handle said: “Today, in this country, the inadequate attention being given to human capital development is at the root of most investment challenges in our clime.

“This malaise has become a recurring decimal in our political life due to poor governance and persistent leadership failure in the country.

“This has become a critical thing that is affecting the overall development, especially its HDI rating. Nigeria currently ranks 163 out of 191 countries measured and remained within the low category when our contemporaries have all moved on to medium and high categories.

“It is therefore shocking that our budget was signed and released to the world without prioritizing the critical areas of investment for the people. A sum of N5 billion was budgeted for student loans, while a larger sum of N6 billion was budgeted to build a car park for the legislators, who recently used 12 times the amount of student loans to buy their cars. Now we are using an amount more than was budgeted for student loans, to provide them with car parks.

“Nigeria remains a country without a national library. The library was awarded by Late General Abacha in 1995, and despite the billions already spent on it, it remains uncompleted today, and Nigeria’s library is operating from a rented apartment. Yet, the National Assembly budgeted N3 billion for its library.

“I consistently maintain that unless we cut the cost of governance and strictly prioritize our expenditure on areas of growth and development, we will not achieve any tangible and lasting development.”

Thugs beat Senator inside Kogi Govt. House.

— 6 suspects arrested, unauthorized persons banned from Govt House.

Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has expressed anger and disappointment over the unfortunate incident right in front of the Governor’s office, where a Senator was allegedly beaten to a pulp by some thugs.

In a swift reaction to the unfortunate incident, the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has ordered for the arrests of 6 persons suspected to be involved in the beating of Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, said following the harassment of some members of the National Assembly, who were part of the team that paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello at his office in Lokoja, six persons have been arrested on the order of the governor.

According to the CPS, the he Governor has subsequently banned unauthorized persons from accessing the government House, while calling for investigation and immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The lawmakers from Kogi State, at the National Assembly had visited Governor Bello on Tuesday evening to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 Governorship election and to pledge their unalloyed loyalty to him and the incoming administration.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu explained that shortly after the fruitful discussion with the delegation,, the governor received with rude shock the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the government house and swiftly ordered the arrest of the culprits..

Onogwu said the Governor has also charged security agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly and ensure the offenders face the full wrath of the law.

Onogwu quoted the governor to have said, “Information just got to me as I left the office to the residence that one man called Suleiman and others embarrassed Senator Jibrin Echocho in Government House. I’ve directed Chief Security Officer (CSO) to arrest all those involved in such stupid act and bring them to justice immediately. I will never condone act of hooliganism and indiscipline.”

Among the members who visited on Tuesday were Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho of Kogi East, Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West, Rt Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims of Ankpa Federal Constituency and Hon Zachariah Idris of Idah Federal Constituency.

Others include, Hon Sani Abdulrahim Egidi of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon Abdulrahim Danga (PDP) of Okehi/Adavi Federal, Hon Gowon Haruna of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency and Hon Tijani Ozigi of Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency.

Also on the delegation were Hon Danladi Aguye of Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency and Hon Salman Idris (ADC) of Kabba/Ijumu.