Broadoaks British school to have her open day on 20th March promises free scholarship

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Broadoaks British school, Abuja, will be offering scholarships to selected students for intake by September 2023.

Head of School, Franklin Adjetey, at a media briefing on Thursday said requirements of these scholarships depend on the scores in their admission tests.

“We also offer Music and Sport scholarships available for those students who can showcase their exemplary skills in these areas.

“These scholarships enable the Nigerian child to access a world class education whilst supporting those families who need it the most.

“To receive a taste of what our secondary school has to offer, we invite you to our Open evenings on Monday March 20th, Wednesday April 19th and Wednesday May 10th,” Come along to our site in Maitama, Abuja, 5pm on any of the open evenings.

We kindly ask that you Register to attend one of the open evenings. Please register here:

www.broadoaksbritishschool.com

Danielle Babatunde, KeyStage 3 Coordinator, said: “Currently in Nigeria there are 20 million children out of school. This is millions of potential doctors, lawyers, accountants, business gurus, technology experts and so much more that have their potential that is untapped. We believe that every child needs a safe and secure environment where they can access high quality education.

“We are pleased that in Broadoaks British school we have teachers that are internationally trained from all over the world to teach our students.”

