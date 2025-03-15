British Jury convicts UN Judge of enslaving woman

A British jury found a United Nations judge guilty Thursday of forcing a young woman into slavery after deceiving her into taking her to the U.K.

Prosecutors revealed that Lydia Mugambe coerced the Ugandan woman to work as her maid and childcare provider without compensation.

Mugambe, who also serves as a high court judge in Uganda, was pursuing a doctorate in law at the University of Oxford at the time of the offenses.

According to her profile on the United Nations website, she was appointed to one of the organization’s international courts in May 2023.

During the trial, prosecution attorney Caroline Haughey stated that Mugambe “exploited and abused” the victim, luring her to the U.K. and taking advantage of her limited understanding of her rights.

Prosecutors alleged that Mugambe coordinated with a contact at the Ugandan High Commission in London to secure a visa for the woman, claiming she would work in the diplomat’s household and office. Once the victim arrived in Britain, she was taken to Mugambe’s residence and forced to serve as an unpaid nanny. Mugambe confiscated her passport and visa.

The victim ultimately sought assistance from a friend, which prompted police intervention.

Mugambe, 49, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jurors at Oxford Crown Court convicted her on all four counts, including immigration offenses, forced labor, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

Report say, gasps were heard from the public gallery as the verdicts were announced, and the court was adjourned after Mugambe appeared unwell. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

Eran Cutliffe from the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division commented, “Lydia Mugambe used her position to exploit a vulnerable young woman, controlling her freedom and forcing her to work without payment. Thanks to the victim’s bravery in coming forward, we have been able to hold Ms. Mugambe accountable for her actions.”