British American PROF, Paul Udofia sets up institute to promote inventors and investors in Nigeria

The collaboration between King’s college British American Institute of science and technology, and His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inventor and investors carnival village.

The essence of the collaboration is to make Nigeria a technology avend and the china of Africa.

Scholarship for all Nigerians who wish to learn a vocational trade and become economically empowered and self reliance.

Invitation to the venue where the two things will be commissioned, which is on the 4th of December 2023 at Merit house Maitama.

KINGS COLLEGE BRITISH AMERICAN INSTITUTE, BRITISH AMERICAN BUSINESS SCHOOL, PROFESSOR PAUL GODWIN UDOFIA IN CONJUNCTION WITH HIS EXCELLENCY BOLA AHMED TINUBU CENTER FOR INVENTORS AND INVESTORS DISCOVERY AND PROMOTION SET TO RAISE AND PROMOTE NIGERIAN INVENTORS AND INVESTORS IN ORDER TO TURN NIGERIA INTO AN HAVEN OF TECHNOLOGY AND CHINA OF AFRICA.

KINGS COLLEGE BRITISH AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, BRITISH AMERICAN BUSINESS SCHOOL AND PROFESSOR PAUL GODWIN UDOFIA IN CONJUNCTION WITH HIS EXCELLENCY, BOLA AHMED TINUBU CENTER FOR NIGERIAN INVENTORS AND INVESTORS DISCOVERY AND PROMOTION OFFERS SCHOLARSHIP , SUPPORT AND EMPOWERMENT FOR ANY NIGERIAN THAT CAN INVENT SOMETHING NEW.

CAN YOU CREATE OR MANUFACTURE SOMETHING UNIQUE, ARE YOU ANOTHER PHILIP EMAGHWALI, A NIGERIAN THAT INVENTED SUPERCOMPUTER FOR AMERICA,

ARE YOU ANOTHER JELANI ALIYU WHO IS CREDITED WITH DESIGNING A CAR CALLED CHEVROLET IN AMERICA,

WERE YOU BORN WITH A NATURAL TALENT TO CREATE AND INVENT NEW THINGS THAT ARE EITHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN TO HUMANKIND?

OR ARE YOU AN INVESTOR, DO YOU WANT TO INVEST IN A NIGERIAN INVENTION AND CO- OWN THE INVENTION, THE KINGS COLLEGE BRITISH AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, PROFESSOR PAUL GODWIN UDOFIA IN CONJUNCTION WITH HIS EXCELLENCY BOLA AHMED TINUBU CENTRE FOR NIGERIAN INVENTORS AND INVESTORS DISCOVERY AND PROMOTION HAS A GOODNEWS FOR YOU. TOGETHER WE CAN CREATE A NEW NIGERIA WITH ILLUMINATIVE INVENTIONS.

WHATSAPP YES TO 07084343164.

PATRIOTIC NIGERIANS WHO WISH TO PARTNER WITH US TO SUPPORT THIS INITIATIVE THAT IS TARGETED TOWARDS DISCOVERING AND PROMOTING NIGERIAN INVENTORS AND INVESTORS SHOULD WHATSAPP 07084343164

NIGERIA UNDER THIS ADMINISTRATION WILL BE A TECHNOLOGY HAVEN, A CHINA OF AFRICA.

WETIN DE SOKOTO, DE OUR SHOKOTO

WHATSAPP YES INVENTOR TO 07084343164.

YES INVESTOR TO 07084343164

YES SUPPORTER TO 07084343164

YES STUDENT TO 07084343164

YES FREELANCE LECTURER TO 07084343164.

YOU ARE TO BE PHYSICALLY PRESENT OR SEND SOMEONE TO REPRESENT YOU AT THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THIS PROGRAM AT THE NIGERIAN NATIONAL MERIT HOUSE ON THE 4TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2023 BY 10AM PROMPT. IF YOU CAN’T COME, DROP WHATSAPP MESSAGE ON THE ABOVE NUMBER.

READ ALSO: Former Governor, Udom Emmanuel recounts near-death…

THE CARDINAL AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF KINGS COLLEGE BRITISH AMERICAN INSTITUTE, THE BRITISH AMERICAN BUSINESS SCHOOL AND PROFESSOR PAUL GODWIN UDOFIA IS:

To award and give appraisal to good Governance, genuine Leadership and innovative Busineses.

To comb wherever man is found irrespective of whatever risk it would take to discover and promote INVENTORS AND INVESTORS for national development

To deploy whatever means it would take to mitigate and destroy ethnicism, tribalism, racism and religious conflicts with the focus of introducing into the NIGERIAN system of education, a new and core subject called ETHNICISM, TRIBALISM, RACISM AND RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE. I will develop the curriculum of this new core subject from nursery level to university level for federal government .

To promote Mass eradication of illiteracy by providing high quality education.

To promote the enthusiasm of excellent performing Leaders and innovative Busineses so they can deliver their best for the Benefit of the citizens and the country in general.

To raise, train, monitor and maintain genuine Leadership and innovative Busineses that can project to greater heights the gross domestic products (GDP) of the country.

To act as a catalyst for national growth and development and as a sphygmamonometer wherein the blood of mediocres are gauged.

To impact positively on the masses through high quality Education.

To raise, maintain and Induct professionals who makes matchless impacts on human lives and the general society, men who live for others.