Brightest days ahead of Nigeria – Akpabio

…says Tinubu leadership gave Nigerians hope at Independence anniversary service

By Tunde Opalana

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerians to be patient and hopeful stressing that Nigeria’s brightest days are ahead of them.

Akpabio made the remarks at the Inter-Denominational Church Service held on Sunday at the National Christian Centre, Abuja to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The Senate President told the congregation: “As we celebrate today, let us also acknowledge the challenges we face.

“Yes, the road ahead may be bumpy. Yes, there will be setbacks. But together, united in our faith and love for Nigeria, we will prevail.

“Our journey to become a prosperous nation is just beginning and I urge each of you to be patient, to hold on to hope and to believe that change is not only possible but inevitable.

READ ALSO: My main motivation is not the prizes – Alisson

“Nigeria’s brightest days are ahead of us. Together, with unwavering belief, we will build a nation that our children and generations to come will be proud of.”

Akpabio acknowledged the indomitable spirit of Nigerians to withstand and overcome myriad of challenges from the earliest struggles for independence up to date.

“Undoubtedly, the Nigerian nation is defined by resilience. From our earliest struggles for independence to the challenges of modern governance, we have continually shown our indomitable spirit.

“When faced with adversity, we rise. When confronted by challenges, we unite. Today, I thank God for the Nigerian spirit that has led us through turbulent times, across our Red Seas and Jordan Rivers, over our hills and mountains and through every valley we have encountered,” Akpabio said.

He particularly commended the leadership qualities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for steering the ship of the nation towards the path of prosperity.

Akpabio said President Tinubu’s leadership gave the nation hope that “Nigeria can and will be better” adding that Tinubu’s “courage and dedication to Nigeria’s advancement is indeed inspirational.”

The Senate President recalled some pro-development laws passed by the 10th National Assembly which were aimed at bringing renewed hope to the citizenry and foster growth in key sectors.

“As we commemorate Nigerias’ independence today, let us celebrate the achievements that have brought us this far.

“Every milestone we have crossed is a testament to our collective will, strength and determination as Nigerians. Our nation is in the process of a Renewed Hope Project that is tailored to rejuvenate our economy, empower our people and lift up the most vulnerable among us,” Akpabio said.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Abuja, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Michael Akinwale preached a sermon of hope for the country when he spoke prophetically of seeing a dream that Nigeria would be great again and become one among the giants of nations of the world.

Also in his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume said the government was making “huge progress.”

He made specific reference to the efforts made by the government including the Students Loans scheme, gains recorded in the battle against insecurity and the CNG initiatives.

“There is hope. I have a dream too, that this country under Asiwaju is going to be the most blessed, most successful and prosperous in Africa and the world,” Akume said.