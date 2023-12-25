Bright Edafe: Narrates How He Stopped Officers From Extorting Young Boys In Delta

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe has narrated how he stopped police officers from extorting young boys in Delta State.

In a post on his official X account, Edafe described the situation, narrating how he was out for a walk when he noticed a number police officers from a tactical team attempting to collect ‘Christmas gift’ from some young guys.

Naija News reports that Edafe said that when he approached the officials to find out what the issue was, he was told that the boys wanted to do Christmas for the police officials. He however said that he refused the policemen getting the gesture and asked the young boys to immediately leave.

The Police spokesman explained that he blocked the police officers from getting the Christmas gift to avoid reports of extortion.

“Took a stroll around the metro today, and I saw some policemen from one of the tactical teams with about two vehicles and some guys, I parked and asked what the problem was, and they said the boys wanted to do Christmas for them, which the guys seconded. I sha refused and asked them to leave immediately. I waited until the guys drove off. I no dey for I was extorted on Christmas day or anything like that biko. Merry Christmas family,” a post by Edafe read.