Brigade commander hails NYSC on unity, development

The Commander 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Brigadier General M Adamu, has lauded the contributions of the NYSC to National unity and development.

He made the remark when he received the Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Adamu, who noted that the Scheme was a veritable platform for instilling the spirit of patriotic service in the youth, commended Corps Members serving in the Brigade for adding values through their primary assignment.

The Commander spoke about his visit to the NYSC Ondo State Permanent Orientation Camp at Ikare-Akoko last week, adding that the Corps Members were both disciplined and amenable to training.

He assured that the Brigade would continue to support the NYSC formations within its Area of Responsibility.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said he was delighted with the sustained support NYSC enjoyed from the Nigerian Army.

He particularly thanked the authorities of the 32 Artillery Brigade for prioritising the welfare of Corps members, especially with provision of Barracks accommodation and security.

Ibrahim also appreciated the Brigade Commander’s visit to the Ondo State Orientation Camp to inspire Corps Members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...