BRGIE sues Ngozi Orabueze, co-defendants in U.S. Federal Court for Fraud

The Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has filed a lawsuit against former member and Atlanta, Georgia based-associate Ngozi Orabueze, her newly created organization the United States of Biafra-Biafra Republic Government in Exile-Defacto Corp, and fourteen other co-defendants, for fraud, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), tortuous interference, and conversion counts.

The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of BRGIE, the plaintiff, by U.S.-based lawyer Arman Dabiri in U.S. federal court in Washington, DC on May 29, 2025, which named Ms. Orabueze as the first defendant.

She is being sued alongside Ada Ezeh, Ugbonna Christian Olejemah, Uchenna Objijiaku, Diana Emeh, Solomon Nkwocha, Ijeoma Eze, Ulo Ogbonna, Nariel Offomah, Ebenezer Anene, Godwill Iroh, Dorothy Anthony, Rose Ikejorah-Agwu, Pvalentine Ekweghariri, Oluchi Ulumma Mbachu, and the United States of Biafra-Biafra Republic Government in Exile-Defacto Corp.

Arman Dabiri, Esq. is the Washington, DC-based international legal counsel for BRGIE, currently led by Acting Prime Minister Ogechukwu Nkere. Mr. Dabiri has represented a number of high-profile international clients throughout the Africa and the Middle East, including the governments of Libya, Sudan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, among others.

Notably, Mr. Dabiri served as the long-time legal counsel for Libya’s longtime leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, and played a critical role in assisting the Government of Libya in reaching a $2.7 Billion settlement of the Lockerbie case, which allowed for the removal of both U.N. and U.S. economic sanctions against Libya and the establishment of diplomatic relations between Libya and the United States.

The lawsuit accuses Ms. Orabueze of launching a hostile takeover of BRGIE, setting up a parallel government, stealing the databases, assets, and property of BRGIE and its members, serial impersonation, committing fraud against BRGIE and the government of the United States of America, and leading a racketeering enterprise.

Court documents showed that the matter began in December 2024 when Ms. Orabueze began the alleged takeover of BRGIE after she declared herself as the group’s ‘deputy prime minister’ and ‘acting head of state’ before summarily moving the organization’s properties, including declaration documents from Finland to the United States, where she is based.

The lawsuit also details how Ms. Orabueze allegedly directed co-defendants Godwill Iroh of Pennsylvania, USA, and Uchenna Obijiaku of Finland, as well as Praise Somtojag Edgwu based in Ghana, to hijack a database containing the personal information of Biafrans.

The information was had provided to BRGIE by members of the Biafran community in the United States as well as globally for an initiative to issue Biafran identity cards.