BRGIE announces virtual Tour in America over Biafra Referendum

The Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government, in Exile, has announced to hold a virtual tour in North and South America on the quest to achieve the Biafra liberation Referendum.

The Finnish-based lawyer and separatist, Ekpa, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement through his official X account.

He said the virtual tour is scheduled for Sunday, February 25, at 10:00 pm Biafra Time.

Ekpa noted that a similar tour for Africa is scheduled for Friday February 23, 2024.

According to him, the hardship Nigerians are experiencing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government presents an opportunity for Biafra to exit Nigeria systematically.

He urged all lovers of Biafra to join the Tour.

“As the hardship keeps sinking in Nigeria, Biafra is systematically exiting, and the Prime Minister will be on a virtual tour to America as he continues to seek support from Biafrans in the United States”, he stated.

He added that BRGIE, through Italy Liaison, donated another rare handmade red Dragon towards a successful tour.

“The Biafra Government through Italy Liaison has donated another rare handmade red Dragon for The Prime Minister American Tour coming up on 25.2.2024”, he said.

Nigerian Newssphere that in June last year, Ekpa had also carried out a virtual tour in the United States of America.