Brent crude oil price hits $120/brrl on Saudi pricing

Despite the OPEC+ deal, Brent crude went up four cents to $119.76 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $121.95.

Also, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to$118.95 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

The benchmark fell by $1 earlier in the session. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time-high recorded in May when prices hit highs due to worries of disruptions in supplies from Russia, DailyTimes gathered.

The price increase followed a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output for July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50 per cent more than previously planned, though constraints in global refining capacity has kept prices elevated.

“Crude inputs into the U.S. refineries have been reduced by about six per cent from 4-years ago at this time with this reduction associating with a need for less crude cover while contributing to a severe tightness in the gasoline and diesel markets,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

The increased target was spread across all OPEC+ members, however, many of them have little room to increase output which including Russia, which faces Western sanctions.

“With only a handful of… OPEC+ participants with spare capacity, we expect the increase in OPEC+ output to be about 160,000 barrels per day in July and 170,000 BPD in August,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note. On Monday, Citibank and Barclays raised their price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, saying they expected Russian output and exports to fall by around 1 million to 1.5 million BPD by the end-2022.”

