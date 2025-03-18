Breaking: Wike revokes R of O of PDP new secretariat in Abuja

The title document of the uncompleted new national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Central Area of Abuja has been revoked by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The title document was among the 4,794 land titles revoked by the FCT administration for failure to pay ground rents.

The PDP has failed to pay ground rent on the property located at Plot 243 within the Central Area Cadastral Zone Abuja for 20 years.