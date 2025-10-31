BREAKING: Trump declares Nigeria ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over killings of Christians

United States President Donald Trump has declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over what he described as the “mass killing of Christians” in the country.

In a statement released on his verified social media handle on Thursday, Trump said Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, alleging that thousands of Christians had been killed by what he called “radical Islamists.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote.

“When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done!”

The U.S. president said he had directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Committee chairman Tom Cole to “immediately look into this matter and report back.”

“We cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries,” Trump added. “We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”

The statement has drawn global attention to ongoing insecurity in parts of northern and central Nigeria, where attacks on rural communities have often been blamed on armed herders, insurgents, or criminal gangs.

Nigeria’s government has repeatedly dismissed claims of religious persecution, insisting that the violence is largely driven by competition for land, banditry, and insecurity rather than religion.