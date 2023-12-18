Breaking: Tinubu meets NPAN at Presidential Villa

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The newspaper proprietors is being led to the meeting by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, of Dailly Trust Newspapers Group.

Others on the delegation include the Chairman of Folio Communications, the publishers of Daily Times; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka; Managing Director of The Nation Newspaper, Victor Ifijeh; the Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Eniola Bello; Vice Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Azubuike Ishiekwene; Managing Director of Businessday Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun; Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu and Executive Secretary of NPAN, Feyi Smith.

Details Later…