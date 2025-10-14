BREAKING: Tinubu forwards Amupitan’s name to Senate for confirmation as INEC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu today forwarded to the Senate the name of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan to the Senate for confirmation as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this at the beginning of plenary on Tuesday when he read the letter from the President.

Akpabio referred the request for confirmation to the Senate Committee on INEC for legislative action.

Recall that the President last week announced the nomination of Amupitan as replacement to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who has served out a second term of years.