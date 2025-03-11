Breaking! Supreme Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Candidacy, Dismisses Ajayi’s Appeal

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Supreme Court of Nigeria today dismissed an appeal from Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the candidacy of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Lawal Garba stated that Ajayi’s appeal was not only filed beyond the statutory time limit but also that he lacked the standing to challenge the nomination, as he is affiliated with a different political party. The court emphasized that this issue falls within the internal matters of Aiyedatiwa’s party.

READ ALSO: Nigeria signs $3million Kebbi Cement Plant deal, 45,000 jobs to be created

The Supreme Court further reinforced the decision of lower courts, declaring the case statute-barred, since the cause of action arose on May 20, 2024, when nomination forms were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Ajayi’s suit was filed on June 7, 2024, exceeding the 14-day legal window for such challenges.