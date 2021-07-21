BREAKING: Sunday Igboho supporters shutdown Ibadan, demand his immediate release

Supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, have descended on his home in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, to demand his release from the custody of security agents in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Igboho was apprehended in Cotonou on Monday night while reportedly attempting to flee to Germany with his German wife.

Daily Times previously reported that Sunday Igboho’s aide, Olayomi Koiki, had called for a protest over his principal’s incarceration.

The agitators will organize a protest on Wednesday afternoon in Ibadan, at Igboho’s residence, according to Koiki’s statement.

“Please, as one of the conditions for his release, we request all agitators to converge at Chief Sunday Igboho’s residence for a peaceful demonstration to demonstrate the world the kind of person he is,” he stated.

“Please, let us all be at his house in Soka, Ibadan, by 12 p.m. today, thanks, and God bless the Yoruba country now.”

Koiki had previously stated that the Federal Government could not scare those advocating for Yoruba nation self-determination.

He also expressed his belief that Igboho will be properly represented in court.

As his principal spends the second night in a police cell in Cotonou, Benin Republic, he made these remarks in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday morning.

More details shortly…