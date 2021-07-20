BREAKING: Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

According to The Punch, He was arrested at the Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport on Monday night, a top source familiar with the matter told our correspondent.

Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

More details later..