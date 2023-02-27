BREAKING: Peter Obi floors Tinubu in Lagos

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has defeated the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos, his home state.

Though Tinubu won more local governments, Obi defeated him with the majority of the votes cast.

All the results of the 20 Local Governments have been declared. Tinubu won in 11 while Obi won in nine local governments.

The local governments won by Tinubu include: Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin.

Obi on the other hand won Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo and Somolu.

With the results declared, Obi polled 582,664 while Tinubu scored 541,850

The final results would be announced by the Returning Officer for the state, Professor Adenike Oladiji shortly.

More details to follow…

