Breaking: PDP Governors distance from Atiku, El- Rufai, Obi, coalition

… announce Deputy National Secretary, Koshoedo as Acting scribe

By Tunde Opalana

The 12 governor’s elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have distanced themselves from a coalition of opposition politicians led by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar .

The governor’s under the umbrella of the PDP Governors Forum led by the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed at their meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday rejected the alignment of forces among gladiators such as Atiku, former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El- Rufai and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

This is the governors further widened the crisis over the authentic national secretary of the party by announcing preference for the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo as acting scribe, leaving out both Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Him. Sunday Ude- Okoye who are fighting over the seat.

