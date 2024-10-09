Breaking: No exclusive scholarship for Southern Kaduna – Gov’s Aide insists

By Mathew Brangyet

The Kaduna State Government has described as misleading the news making the rounds of Governor Uba Sani unveiling a scholarship through a private organization called SKAID, solely for Southern Kaduna students.

Nasir Dambatta, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The governor Uba Sani led administration restated its commitment to the equal educational development for all students across Kaduna State irrespective of geographic or ethnic backgrounds.

It said the SKAID Foundation’s initiative while focused on Southern Kaduna, is purely a private effort.

“Governor Sani’s overarching policies prioritizes inclusivity and the upliftment of indigent students throughout the state.

“This clarification is to correct any misconceptions that seek to politicize the governor’s efforts,” Dambatta noted.