BREAKING NEWS: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos Forms Strategic Coalition with African Democratic Congress (ADC)

In a significant development, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its formal alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

David Mark has been appointed as the interim chairman of the party, succeeding Ralph Okey Nwosu. The ADC was officially designated as the party of the new coalition during a presentation held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

This decision was communicated through a press release endorsed by the conveners of the Lagos PDP coalition, which comprises Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, Otunba Okanlawon, Chief Onita Coker, Dr. Lekan Lawal, Hon. Kayode Jacobs, Babatunde Olanrewaju, Barrister Kehinde Oshinowo, Chief Baba Jegede, Dr. Babs Akinlolu, Barrister Niran Akinsanya, Chief Dapo Sarumi, and Akeem Kolawole Olanrewaju.

The resolution follows an emergency meeting attended by leaders and representatives from all 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State, convened at Ire Akari Estate in Isolo, Lagos.

The meeting concluded that the existing leadership challenges facing the PDP, accompanied by external interferences, necessitate a proactive and strategic approach.

Participants unanimously agreed that collaboration with the ADC coalition represents a pivotal step toward rejuvenating political efforts and enhancing the integrity of democracy within the region.

The current leadership issues within the PDP highlight an urgent requirement for revitalisation, influenced by external factors that have impacted the party’s leadership dynamics.

Establishing a clear direction is critical for the optimal allocation of resources and operational efficiency. A viable strategy for success in the upcoming 2027 elections involves forming strategic alliances.

The Lagos PDP intends to cultivate strong partnerships with other political entities and organisations, with the coalition aimed at reclaiming Lagos and reinstating its political significance.

Under the leadership of Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, the conveners reaffirm their commitment to democratic principles that emphasise the empowerment of citizens.

As the situation evolves, ongoing discussions aim to ensure unity and address any potential concerns.

According to Owokoniran, “The inclusion of PDP Lagos in this coalition marks a transformative moment in Nigerian politics, with profound implications for the forthcoming 2027 elections.”

As the political landscape transforms, it is evident that the ADC coalition is poised to play a vital role in Nigeria’s democratic progression.