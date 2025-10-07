BREAKING: Minister Geoffrey Nnaji resigns amid certificate forgery allegations

Geoffrey Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet following allegations of certificate forgery and questions about his academic qualifications.

Nnaji, appointed in August 2023, confirmed his resignation in a letter to the President on Tuesday.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve Nigeria,” he wrote, adding that he had become “a target of blackmail by political opponents.”

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokeperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Tinubu accepted his resignation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.

“He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria. President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours.”

Nnaji’s resignation follows a court ruling that allowed the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to release his academic records in response to a freedom of information request.

The Enugu State Government had earlier accused him of presenting forged certificates, an allegation he strongly denied, insisting he was being maligned by rivals.