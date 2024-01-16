Breaking: Kaduna To Establish State Security Trust Fund, More Operation Bases To Fight Bandits,Terrorists

As part of efforts to rid the state off terrorism and banditry, Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Uba Sani has said that the state government under his leadership is looking forward to establish State Security Trust Fund for collaboration with corporate organizations, business communities, industrialists and among other critical stakeholders for provision of material and logistic supports for security operatives.

Governor Sani who made the announcement at the state security council meeting with traditional rulers and council chairman of frontline areas this Tuesday also stated that there will be establishment of some Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the State which will assist the expansion of campaigns against terrorists and bandits in frontline locations.

According to the Governor, “have been pursuing the deployment of more boots on the ground through more military formations. I am happy to inform you that very soon, there will be establishment of some Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the State. This move will greatly assist the expansion of our campaigns against terrorists and bandits in frontline locations.

“The Kaduna State Government is working with the Defence Headquarters towards actualizing these plans. I have directed the Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs to follow this process closely and provide me with regular reports on the establishment of the FOBs and other relevant issues which we are vigorously pursuing.

“The Kaduna State Government is looking at the possibility of establishing the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund as a means of collaborating with corporate organizations, the business community, industrialists, professional groups, individuals and all critical stakeholders towards enhancing material and logistic support to our security forces.”

While stating that his administration is committed to the security and safety of the whole of Kaduna State, as it is the cornerstone for the realization of our SUSTAIN Agenda, the Governor added that he will “appeal to the military and the police to step up their presence in the Tudun Biri general area in view of threats arising from efforts to rebuild the community after the unfortunate incident of last year. “

The security meeting had in attendance Local Government Chairmen of Frontline Areas and Traditional Rulers and Traditional Rulers such as their Royal Highnesses, the Emir of Zazzau, Emir of Birnin Gwari, Etsu Chikun, Agom Kachia, the Chief of Kufana, Emir of Kauru and Chief of Dnata. We also have here the Chairmen of Kauru, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun and Kachia local government councils.

The governor however commended security operatives for their painstaking efforts to ensure security of lives and properties in the state.