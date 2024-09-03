Breaking: Kaduna govt signs landmark deal with Huawei for Smart City Project

By Mathew Brangyet

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has has said the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huawei Technologies Company, Nigeria Limited, for the implementation of Kaduna State Smart City Project.

The signing agreement which took place at Huawei’s Beijing office, was witnessed by President Bola Tinubu, alongside several governors, ministers, and senior government officials.

Governor Sani explained that the ambitious Smart City Project aims to enhance security, improve efficiency and transparency in public services, boost competitiveness, and attract talent, as well as investment to Kaduna State.

The project is expected to transform Kaduna into a safer and smarter city, setting a benchmark for technological advancement in Nigeria.

As part of the agreement, Huawei will serve as a strategic partner, providing comprehensive solutions and technical support in key areas such as state-level unified command, enhanced security, intelligent traffic systems, e-government, smart education, smart healthcare, ICT talent development, renewable energy, and public transportation.

The governor also disclosed that a joint committee will be established between the Kaduna State Government and Huawei to develop the implementation plan, funding arrangements, and technology deployment for the project.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to ensuring the project is deliverable, sustainable, and valuable to the citizens of the state.

Highlighting the importance of digital technology in driving economic growth, the governor pointed to the role of the Kaduna State Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in implementing various ICT services and digital economy initiatives.

Uba Sani also noted that Kaduna has established the Kaduna Technology City, which is being upgraded to a Smart City, and has launched a Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre to empower residents through ICT.

The governor has also discussed the state’s “Bridging the Last Mile Initiative 2024 – 2027,” which aims to increase digital inclusion, ensuring that citizens can effectively use digital tools to enhance their businesses and livelihoods.

In further support of Kaduna’s tech ecosystem, the governor signed a law to position the state as the leading digital technology hub in Nigeria recently, fostering innovation and creating exportable skills.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the swift implementation of the Smart City Project, recognizing its potential to usher in a new era of security and prosperity for the State.

The Kaduna governor expressed gratitude to Huawei Technologies for their partnership, which he believes will be instrumental in achieving the state’s digital transformation goals.