Breaking: Kaduna Govt officials storm village of accidental military drone attack

A delegation of Kaduna State government officials led by Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Chief of Staff Sani Liman Kila, along with other senior government officials have stormed Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government that witnessed several casualties from accidental military drone attack.

Deputy Governor Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe Said that the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the families of the victims of that Sunday’s tragic incident where Muslim faithful observing Maulud celebration were mistakenly killed and many others injured, following a military drone attack targeting terrorists and bandits.

It would be recalled that Governor Uba Sani had earlier ordered the immediate investigation into last night’s military airstrike that was reported to have mistakenly killed worshippers in the middle of the night. He said it was with deep shock the news of the death of Muslim worshippers, from a military airstrike on Tudun Biri village, Afaka ward of Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government, and ordered evacuation of the victims.

“I have ordered immediate investigation into the tragic incident. We are determined to prevent a repeat of this tragedy and reassure our people that their protection would be prioritized in the sustained fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

“I have also directed the immediate evacuation of the injured to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for emergency medical attention. The Government will be responsible for their treatment and related logistics.

He then appealed to the affected community and entire citizens of the State to keep calm and continue to support the security forces and the state government in the battle against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the State.

” I am in consultation with the security forces to ensure that such mistakes are avoided in future operations”, he said.