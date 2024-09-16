Breaking: Exercise patience, economic reforms will yield positively, Kaduna gov urges Nigerians at Maulud

By Mathew Brangyet

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has acknowledged the economic difficulties currently facing Nigeria, attributing them to years of mismanagement assuring that it will impacts positively on the citizens.

In his Eid-El-Maulud message on Monday, he urged citizens to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which has implemented bold social and economic measures to address the crisis.

While recognizing the immediate impact as “painful and stressful,” the governor assured the public that with patience and sustained support, the economy would bounce back, improving the socio-economic conditions of Nigerians.

Governor Sani further encouraged the Muslim community to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) during this period, advocating for unity, compassion, and perseverance.

He also called on citizens to join his efforts in rural transformation and community rebuilding, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, emphasizing the need for collective prayers for national peace and harmony.