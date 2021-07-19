BREAKING: Court halts impeachment move against Zamfara Deputy Gov, Gusau

The impeachment proceedings against Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, have been halted by Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge barred members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly from taking any further steps in the impeachment process against the deputy governor for refusing to decamp with Governor Bello Matawalle from the People Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a judgment on an ex-parte application brought by the PDP, Justice Egwatu issued the order on Monday.

After hearing arguments from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief James Onoja Ogwu, the judge concluded that the applicant’s fear of the impeachment effort was severe and legitimate and that the defendants should be prevented from carrying out the purported action.

The judge further barred the Chief Judge of Zamfara State from forming any panel to investigate Gusau awaiting the outcome of a move on notice filed by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, and Governor Bello Matawalle are among the other defendants in the case.