BREAKING: Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Ticket

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has clinched the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election. Atiku polled 371 votes…

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State trailed with 237 Votes, while former Senate President Bukola Saraki garnered 70 votes.

Details later…

