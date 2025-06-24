Brazilian VP in Nigeria for High-Stakes Trade, Strategic Talks

Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, arrived in Nigeria today alongside his wife, Maria Lúcia Alckmin, to participate in the Second Session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM), a landmark event poised to redefine South-South cooperation.

Touching down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Alckmin was welcomed by top-ranking Nigerian officials, including the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Senator Hadejia hailed the visit as a “pivotal moment in Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” highlighting the alignment between Brazil’s developmental strengths and Nigeria’s strategic goals.

“This dialogue mechanism represents our commitment to leveraging South-South partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to our citizens,” he stated. “Brazil’s leadership in agribusiness, clean energy, and industrial development directly supports Nigeria’s transformation priorities.”

The visit, expected to last three days, will culminate in the signing of more than 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Observers say the agreements could unlock billions in trade and investment, marking a new phase in bilateral relations between the two largest economies in Latin America and Africa.

The SDM, first established in 2023, serves as a high-level platform for bilateral engagement between Nigeria and Brazil and underscores a shared commitment to collaborative development. Alckmin’s visit is widely seen as a reaffirmation of Brazil’s interest in Africa’s growth and Nigeria’s leadership in the region.