Brave female officer, CSP Jummai Amawo arrests Kaduna’s notorious kidnapper, Abdulwahab

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

A female police officer under Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Adamu Abdulwahab and recovered dangerous weapons in his possession.

The State Commissioner of Police has commended the Officer in Charge (OC) of the CP Monitoring Unit, CSP Jummai Amawo, and her dedicated team for their exceptional efforts and dedication to duty, saying “the iron lady has done it again.”

Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan in a statement, explained that “On February 29, 2024, at approximately 1700hrs, the vigilante operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit conducted a well-coordinated operation at the residence of the suspect Mr. Adamu Abdulwahab, in Ganga Uku Village, Mararaban Jos.”

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes Persons Living With Disability…

“The operation resulted in the apprehension of Mr. Abdulwahab and the recovery of crucial exhibits, including a fabricated cartridge revolver rifle, a fabricated pistol, two Dane guns, six live cartridges, one discharged GPRG ammunition, seven discharged cartridges, and a blood-stained cutlass.”

According to him, “It was revealed during the investigation that Mr. Adamu Abdulwahab, 35 years old, in connivance with other suspects who are currently at large, had kidnapped Mr. Samaila Abdullahi, 40 years old, of Keke Kingdom, Mararaban Jos, on February 13, 2024, at approximately 1400hrs.

The victim was forcefully taken to an unknown destination.

“The suspect is now in custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations, and providing valuable information to aid the police in bringing the remaining perpetrators to justice.”

“The Commissioner of Police commends the CP Monitoring Unit for their dedication, professionalism, and swift response in ensuring the safety of the community.

This successful operation underscores the overall commitment of the police command, led by Commissioner of Police CP Ali Audu Dabigi Psc, to maintain law and order in Kaduna State,” the statement added.