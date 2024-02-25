Borno to rebuild Maiduguri International Hotel

The Borno State Government has plans to renovate the Maiduguri International Hotel, a move aimed at bringing the hotel up to international standards and attracting more investments to the state.

The Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Hon. Tarpaya Asarya alongside the Commissioner, Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs And Special Duties Hon Tukur Ibrahim Shani, recently led international contractors from Turkey on an inspection visit to the hotel to assess its structure and discuss proposals for its renovation.

Provision for the renovation of the Hotel is contained in the 2024 Budget presented by Governor Zulum to the Borno State Assembly.

The Maiduguri International Hotel, once an important landmark in Borno State, has fallen into disrepair over the years. By renovating and improving the Hotel, the State Government aims at marking it a premier destination for national and international tourists, thus boosting tourism and attracting new investments.

The Government is determined to bring the Hotel back to its former glory and ensure it meets international standards. This would not only provide better accommodation options for visitors but also contribute to the overall economic development of the state.

With the aftermath of conflicts still influencing the tourism industry in the region, the Government’s commitment to invest in such infrastructure and determination to rebuild Borno State and restore its lost glory, which is an induction of Peace restoration in the State. The renovation of the Maiduguri International Hotel is expected to serve as a catalyst for further development in the hospitality sector and attract the much-needed investments to support the state’s ongoing recovery efforts.