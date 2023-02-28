Borno PDP: Cancel elections were BVAS machines were not used

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to take a cursory look into the election results being announced for Southern Borno area of Borno State.

A press statement signed by a spokesman of the PDP campaign, Dr. Daniel Bwala said that the party takes exception to the practice whereby results which are not announced at the collation centres should be allowed to be presented at the national collation centre.

“In specific reference to Borno State, we reject in totality all areas where elections were conducted without the use of BVAS in compliance with the provisions of the new electoral act. We have concrete aevidencet our disposal to confirm these facts.

“Consequently, elections results produced from such areas will not be accepted by our parties and therefore call for outright cancellations of votes produced from such areas like Sothern Borno Senetorial District:

“The entire results of Bayo and Shani local government areas where there was gross violation and complete non usage of BVAS for accreditation before voting cannot be acceptable.

“In Gwoza LGA sp, cifically Ngoshe ward, Bivas was not used.

“In Nothern and central Borno, we observed similar gross violation.

“There is a case where BVAS malfunctions and could not capture or work properly in Bayo, Shani and Gwoza local government areas, Ngoshe ward to be precise.

“Voters were not allowed to vote in some wards in Gwoza. The incidence of not using BVAS in some units across the Senatorial district also pervaded the entire process.”

“Also in Rivers State, there are incidents of BVAS bypass and violence in Obio/Akpor local government area, ditto Etche local government, Omuma local government and Ikwere local government.”

We call on the chairman of INEC, who also doubles as the chief national collation officer, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to take a critical look into these observations and ensure that the rules guiding the electoral processes are followed to the letters.”

