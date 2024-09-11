BORNO FLOODING: Displaced wild animals, humans struggle for space in Maiduguri

..Prison inmates break free as stakeholders call for emergency action

BY ALIYU YUSUF & ORIAKU IJELE

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State has come under severe flooding in an unprecedented fashion, resulting in the displacement of humans and animals. Major roads, houses, and shops in Maiduguri metropolis, the Borno State capital, and parts of the Jere Local Government Area were submerged by floodwaters.

Our correspondent reports that the Shehu’s Palace, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo were some of the public infrastructure submerged by flood.

A prison wall located along the Custom area was broken by flood as some inmates escaped for their lives.

Major roads within the state capital including the Post-Office Roundabout which links major locations in the capital are flooded thereby cutting off vehicular movement within the metropolis.

The Abbaganaram, Custom Road along which the flooded prison is located, Tashan Bama, Custom Road, Monday Market, Gamboru Market Custom Area, Cattle Market in old Maiduguri, Gwange area, Lagos Street are all communities affected by the flood.

The Maiduguri Zoo’s popularity known as Sanda Kyarimi Zoo Park was flooded too. The General Manager of the zoo, Ali Abatcha, said 80% of the animals in the zoo have been killed by the flood while the others have escaped into the city capital.

Thousands of residents living along waterways and flood-prone areas have been displaced, the majority of whom are women and children.

Several shop owners and small-scale businesses are also affected by the flood. Touring across safer areas within Maiduguri, thousands of women and children are relocating along with their belongings. Many of them are seen taking refuge under trees at the major roads.

According to agency reports, “People were filmed gathering to watch an ostrich that had escaped from the zoo, but has been recaptured.

“Officials from a zoo in north-east Nigeria have confirmed that some wild animals had escaped from captivity after flooding hit Borno state.

“Videos of some of the creatures on the streets of the state capital, Maiduguri, have been widely shared on social media.

Ali Donbest, who runs the Sanda Kyarimi Zoo, told the BBC that he does not know exactly how many animals are free but a hunt is on to locate them. One ostrich has been found but he advised residents to be careful.

“Local media are reporting that Maiduguri is experiencing flooding on a scale that has not been seen for three decades with many forced to leave their homes.

“Mr Donbest said that there had been some success in finding some of those that had escaped.

“We’ve been able to recapture the ostrich seen on the street and we also got a call that a crocodile had been found in another location but we cannot get there due to the floods,” he said.

He also said the cages where the lions and hyenas were kept had been submerged by floodwaters but cannot tell if they had escaped.

The zoo boss explained that the flood had damaged some of its walls enabling the animals to roam free.

However, not all the creatures spotted on the streets may be from the zoo.

“We got a report that a hippo was seen somewhere and we don’t have hippos in the zoo, so the waters might also disperse animals from other locations too,” he said.

Maiduguri resident Ishaq Sani told the media his biggest fear at the moment is to come across a wild animal.

He abandoned his home due to the floods and is now staying with a friend in another location.

Up to now. there have not been any reports of animals attacking humans.”

Apart from large volume rainfall being experienced this year, the flood, according to multiple sources, is a result of leakage of the bank of Alo Dam, a major source of water supply to Maiduguri which draws its source from River Ngadda in Cameroon and the Lake Chad.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the flood victims in parts of Maiduguri.

Tinubu, in a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Tuesday expressed deep concern about the flooding.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that lost their loved ones and means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alo Dam.

The President called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

He assured Governor Babagana Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

The President also said he remained committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.

…Nigerian Correctional Service intervenes

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that it’s working tirelessly to address the devastating impact of the recent flooding on her facilities in Maiduguri, particularly the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corrections Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar.

According to him, the unfortunate incident which he described as a natural disaster was caused by the overflow and collapse of the Alau Dam in Konduga Local Government Area.

“As the agency responsible for the safekeeping of inmates, we want to assure the public that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety.

“Evacuate inmates to a safer facility. Ensure smooth operations. Collaborate with sister security and relevant agencies in providing support and assistance to those affected.

“Contrary to initial reports, the officers and men of the command are working around the clock to ensure a smooth and secure transfer process.

“We appreciate the support and guidance from the presidency and the Vice President’s visit to Maiduguri to assess the situation.

“We will continue to provide updates and will like to assure the public that the NCoS is committed to maintaining order and ensuring public safety during this challenging time.” He said.

This is the latest incident in a series of floods that have hit Nigeria recently. More than 170 people have died and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes across the country, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency has said.

…Vice President Shettima visits

In another development, Vice President Kashim Shettima says, despite preparations, the severity of the floods in Maiduguri is most catastrophic in over three decades in the state capital

Shettima stated this on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment of the ravaging floods, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the impacts of the floods exceeded estimation, but assured that the Federal Government would prioritise the welfare of the affected communities.

President Bola Tinubu had directed Shettima to, immediately, visit Maiduguri, to assess the devastating flood in the state capital.

” The flood’s unprecedented scale has presented challenges beyond our previous experiences.

“The disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the increasing threats posed by climate change, not just globally, but particularly to North East regions.

” Nigeria’s vulnerability to flood disasters has been highlighted time and again, as witnessed during the devastating floods of 2012, 2018, and 2022.

” The factors contributing to these recurring disasters are diverse, and it is for this reason that Tinubu has developed a comprehensive roadmap to address these challenges headlong.

” Nonetheless, the Federal Government remains determined in its commitment,” he said.

Shettima said, as with other states facing similar crises, the government is resolute in mobilising all necessary resources to ensure the safety and support of affected persons.

Shettima, who commiserated with victims of the flood disaster, expressed the deepest sympathies of Tinubu to the victims.

” I am deeply devastated by the flood that has engulfed Maiduguri and its environs.

” My heart goes out to the families who have tragically lost their homes and livelihoods in this calamity.

” Our grief is shared, but so is our resolve to offer support and comfort as you begin to recover from this disaster.

” Now, more than ever, we are compelled as a nation to come together to overcome the losses suffered, and we are committed to finding lasting solutions to this recurring issue,” he said ”

The vice president added: “The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam.

” The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities.

” As we speak, efforts are ongoing to evacuate and resettle residents in the affected areas, while ensuring the provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance until the situation stabilises”.

Shettima said in response to the 2024 flood Outlook, government had implemented comprehensive contingency plans and adopted proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts.

According to him, the government intensified its interventions in flood-prone areas characterised by erratic rainfall patterns and complex river basin dynamics.

He said the areas had been prioritised in flood mitigation strategies to safeguard communities, protect agricultural zones, and reinforce critical infrastructure.

He commended the government of Borno State for its swift and effective response to this tragic situation.

” I also want to acknowledge the remarkable resilience of the good people of Maiduguri and surrounding areas, who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion by being their neighbours’ keepers.

” I am in Maiduguri to oversee the implementation of comprehensive flood mitigation measures.

” We will overcome this tragedy as long as our resolve remains strong, as long as we remain united, as long as we remain compassionate, and as long as we prioritise strategic actions to emerge from this even stronger than ever,” he assured.