BON former Chairman Tasks Broadcasters on Digital Adoption

By Godwin Anyebe

As technological advancement continues to disrupt industries, the former Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and Executive Chairman of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh, has charged broadcast journalists and media owners to leverage technology to remain relevant and impact the highly competitive space.

Speaking to journalists at the recently held inaugural induction of the Society of Broadcasters of Nigeria (SNB), Dr. Momoh stated that the media industry has been disrupted by technology, adding that the broadcast industry must improve digital capabilities and infrastructure to meet with the dynamics of the new normal, occasioned by rapid technological advancement.

“We are in a critical moment where the broadcast industry and, indeed, the media are going through fast changing times with attendant challenges and opportunities. It is obvious that the digital age has led to massive disruptions in this sector of the business, and as a result of these changes, content creators are one step closer to the audience which now wields a greater power in determining what is served by the media,” he said.

READ ALSO: Black Sherif, Asake to excite fans at debut BLUFFEST

According to the broadcast icon, broadcasters and media owners can stay ahead of these changes by anticipating them and be strategically positioned to optimize the opportunities that may exist.

“It is an invitation for us to stop, think, rethink and reflect on the destructive digital phenomenon sweeping our industry; so that we can discern the next steps forward in the complex space of the art of broadcasting,” he said.

Dr. Momoh noted that there must be deliberate and concerted efforts by all stakeholders within the industry to drive digital inclusion as it is imperative for survival.

“The best way for us to predict the future is to invent, adapt and innovate to stay ahead of the curve. Make no mistake about it, Connected Television is here to stay, and it will prosper. Our industry and the media landscape has changed irretrievably, therefore, we must invest in technology, in people and in content for the digitization process and the roll out must be sustainable. We need to work together as true progressive professionals to drive the change you want to see.

“It is either we change with the time or we shall become dinosaurs to be confined to the snow world of the analogue experience. Nigerian broadcasters need to rethink their business model because our revenue is now dispersed across several channels and platforms,” he added.

The Channels TV boss charged professionals to continue to uphold the tenets of broadcasting by promoting peace, harmonious co-existence as well as operating within the cultural nuances of the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...