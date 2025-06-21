Bolly Olatunde Launches STEM & Arts Initiative to Support Youth Creativity

Diaspora-based Nigerian creative, Bolly Olatunde, popularly known as “Bollylomo”, has launched a philanthropic initiative aimed at empowering youth through education and creative innovation. Known for his work across entertainment and events, Bolly is now channeling his influence into a project that blends science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with creativity and storytelling.

The initiative, which is in partnership with a non-profit organization, is focused on helping students—especially from underrepresented backgrounds—access scholarships, mentorship, and workshops designed to build both technical and artistic confidence.

In his words, “Science and art are not opposites. They’re both tools for solving real problems. Young people need access to both.”

The initiative is expected to roll out its first series of workshops later this year, with scholarship applications launching in 2026. Bolly, who has quietly supported educational causes in the past, believes this moment calls for deeper, more structured support for Black, Indigenous, and immigrant youth.

“I grew up around talented people who never got the chance to grow,” he said. “It’s not just about writing a cheque. It’s about creating a pipeline—from access, to belief, to excellence.”

The team is currently seeking partnerships and support from creatives, educators, and private sector contributors. “If you believe in the future, we’re already on the same team,” Bolly added.