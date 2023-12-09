Bolanle Ninilowo confirms affair with Damilola Adegbite

By Orji Onyekwere

Few months after separating from his wife, Wunmi, movie hunk Bolanle Niniolowo, seems to have found love and comfort in another woman as there are strong indications that he might be involved in a relationship with a colleague, delectable actress Damilola Adegbite.

The pair got netizens talking after a video appeared on the social media which showed the couple in inside the gym. In the viral Instagram video making rounds, the macho actor was seen standing beside the curvy actress at the gym as she works out.

Both of them were seen smiling and teasing each other which showed a strong chemistry between them as Damilola pulls Niniolowo’s cloth. This has further heightened speculations that both actors are involved in a romantic relationship.

A couple of weeks ago, Ninilowo shared the picture of the delectable actress on his Instagram page which sparked off speculations that there might be a thing between them.

In September 2023, Bolanle Ninilowo announced his separation from his wife Wunmi, after 16yrs of marriage and two lovely children. In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the actor revealed that he has finally accepted the reality of the end of the road, which is necessary for a peaceful, lovable future.

Ninilowo listed several efforts he made to ensure his marriage works, which all proved abortive.

On her path, Damilola in 2017 got separated from fellow actor Chris Attoh, just two years after she got married to the Ghanaian movie hunk.

The couple met on the set of Tinsel, a TV drama series produced by MNET and got engaged in 2014. The marriage produced a son.

The video that was released on the Instagram post of Ninilowo, as some of the social media users suggested may also be a media stunt from the duo or a head up for a movie they are about to shoot.