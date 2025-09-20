Bolanle Austen-Peters delivers on Nollywood future at NFVCB digital content conference

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have announced that the internationally acclaimed theatre and film powerhouse, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will deliver the keynote address at the 5th Edition of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulatory Conference (PAO NDCRC), scheduled to hold on November 18th and 19th, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

To be held under the theme, From Volume to Value: Future of Nollywood in the Digital Age, this years edition of the PAO NDCRC conference will interrogate the next growth frontier for Nigerias vibrant film and creative content industry, focusing on scaling up quality, deepening value creation, and strengthening sustainability in a digital-first world.

The trailblazing theatre and film amazon who is popularly called BAP is expected to lead conversations around how Nollywood can shift gears from sheer output to sustainable value creation in the digital era. BAPs keynote which is on the theme of the conference is expected to set the stage for two power-packed days of panels and conversations with stakeholders, industry leaders, regulators, policymakers, creatives, academics, and investors across Nigerias creative economy.

Described roundly as Queen of Nigerian Theatre and a visionary filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters has consistently set new benchmarks for storytelling excellence and global cultural diplomacy. Founder of Terra Kulture and BAP Productions, the celebrated stage and screen amazon has staged iconic productions like Saro the Musical and Fela & the Kalakuta Queens, while also producing acclaimed feature films including The Bling Lagosians, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. Her works have toured internationally, earning her recognition for pushing the boundaries of African storytelling and spotlighting Nigerias rich heritage on the global stage.

Speaking on the announcement, Executive Director of the NFVCB Dr. Shaibu Husseini said: “BAP is a natural choice for this years keynote. She embodies the perfect blend of artistic excellence, innovation, and business acumen that Nollywood must embrace in the digital age. Her remarkable contributions to theatre and film demonstrate the kind of value-driven storytelling that this years conference theme champions. We are confident her keynote will inspire bold thinking and set the right tone for the future of our industry.

The PAO NDCRC has, since inception, established itself as the foremost national platform for shaping conversations on film, content regulation, and the digital future of Nollywood. Last year, the 4th Edition, also held in Lagos in November 2024. It featured celebrated media and film mogul Mo Abudu as the Keynote Speaker, further cementing the conference as a gathering place for the brightest minds and most influential voices in the creative sector.