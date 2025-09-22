Body of woman recovered from Jabi Lake in Abuja

Police in the Federal Capital Territory have retrieved the body of an unidentified woman from Jabi Lake in Abuja.

According to sources, officers at the Jabi Division received a distress call from Jabi Lake Recreation around 10:37 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives who responded to the call found the lifeless body of a woman, believed to be about 60 years old, floating in the water.

No signs of violence were observed on the body, though investigators recovered a pair of green slippers along the lake’s bank.

It was gathered that due to the advanced state of decomposition, the Environmental Health Department was contacted to evacuate the remains in order to avert any potential health risks.

Police say efforts are underway to determine the identity of the deceased and to uncover the circumstances that led to her death.