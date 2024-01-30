Bodija explosion: Peter Obi visits Makinde, lauds him

…As gov advises leaders to shun politics of bitterness

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday, expressed his sympathies to the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, over the recent explosion in Bodija, Ibadan.

The former Anambra State governor commended Governor Makinde for his prompt response and the way he handled the tragedy, stating that such response “gives assurances and confidence to people that there is a government and system that care for them.”

Obi, who was received by Makinde at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, also commiserated with the families who lost loved ones in the incident.

“We are basically here to pay our condolences to the governor and the good people of Oyo State on the recent explosion. And we want to, through him, extend our condolences to the grieved families and all those who lost their valuable properties.

“We assure them of our prayers that God will grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss. We also want to thank the government for its prompt response,” he said.

In his response, the Oyo State governor thanked Obi for his visit and reassuring words, noting that investigations were still ongoing into the incident.

“Though investigations into the details are still going on, it was simply miners operating illegally by storing explosives in an environment where they should not be.

“So, all the lapses that allow such to happen are being looked into.

“I am particularly grateful and I want to say thank you very much. I appreciate this visit,” the governor said.

Makinde also used the opportunity to charge politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and rise above political divisions once elections are over.

According to the governor, there was a time for everything; “a time to play politics and a time to play up humanity.”

Thus, he commended Obi for the visit, just as he lauded President Bola Tinubu’s message and support following the incident.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, His Excellency, Peter Obi.

“I thank you because politics did not seep into this. You came here to commiserate with us over the explosion incident… There should be a time for governance and also a time for humanity.”