Bode George speaks on congratulating Tinubu

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming Bola Tinubu as President.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, threw out the petition of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

George, speaking on Tinubu’s victory at the apex court said he is not in a haste to congratulate the President over his victory.

He maintained that hurrying to congratulate the president might lead to a blunder, particularly since he has not digested the details of the ruling.

George further stated that whatever happens is a lesson for the PDP to learn, saying God has chosen to teach the party and its members a great lesson.

He noted that what is left for the party now is to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise.

The PDP Chieftain said, “We just have to commit things into the hand of God, for God to lead us aright.

“Though the ruling of the Supreme Court is the final verdict but we still need to study it.

“If one should hurry to do things, he may end up regretting his action. We need to carefully study the ruling, it is too early to start jumping up and down.

“Our party has a great lesson to learn from the ruling. If anything happens to you, you need to calm down to resolve it; so we need to study the situation clearly – where did things go wrong? What is it that we did not do well? It is a lesson for us in the PDP.

