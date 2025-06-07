Bobrisky Officially Changes Name to Folasade Amope Okuneye

Popular and often controversial Nigerian internet personality and crossdresser, Bobrisky, has officially changed her name from Idris Okuneye to Folasade Amope Okuneye. The announcement was made via a post on her verified Instagram page on June 5, 2025, where she proudly wrote, “My new name is Folasade Amope Okuneye. Respect it!”

The bold move comes amid ongoing conversations around gender identity and self-definition in Nigeria’s conservative society. Bobrisky, who has built a massive online following by breaking societal norms with her flamboyant fashion, bold personality, and open identification as a transgender woman, has once again ignited both praise and backlash across social media.

The new name, Folasade Amope, of Yoruba origin, roughly translates to “honor has turned to a crown” and “the cherished child,” respectively—further signaling Bobrisky’s deep embrace of her feminine identity and cultural heritage. While Bobrisky did not specify whether the change was legally formalized through Nigeria’s court system, the declaration was firm and deliberate.

READ ALSO: College Football Playoff Expands to 12 Teams

Fans and critics alike flooded the comment section of the post, with reactions ranging from congratulatory messages to skeptical and critical remarks. Some applauded her courage and consistent self-expression in the face of societal judgment, while others questioned the motives behind the change, labeling it a publicity stunt.

This isn’t Bobrisky’s first time making headlines for personal declarations. In recent years, she has publicly undergone several cosmetic procedures and consistently referred to herself using female pronouns. Despite facing legal scrutiny, public backlash, and cultural opposition, she remains one of Nigeria’s most followed and talked-about internet figures.

The name change is the latest chapter in Bobrisky’s long-standing campaign for acceptance and visibility within Nigeria’s LGBTQ+ landscape—a space that remains fraught with legal and societal challenges. While some argue that Bobrisky’s persona blurs the line between performance and activism, others see her as a symbol of resistance and personal freedom.

Whether viewed as a bold statement or another provocative moment in her brand evolution, Bobrisky’s shift to Folasade Amope Okuneye marks a significant personal milestone and a new phase in her controversial yet influential public journey.