Bobrisky mocks Nigerians complaining about current hardship

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has asked Nigerians to work hard instead of hiding behind the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu to complain about economic hardship.

He made this observation via his Instagram handle.

He believes that Nigerians are suffering because they did not make provisions for their future, tagging them lazy.

He boasted that the difficult situation will never catch up with him even if the naira falls below N3,000 per $1, mocking Nigerians for their current difficulties.

Bobrisky is among the few Nigerians who have continued to display their affluence and maintain their rich lifestyle despite the rise in the cost of living under the present administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He used the opportunity to remind Nigerians that they were making fun of him and calling him names while he was working hard, dressing like a woman.

READ ALSO: Hardship: Sanwo- Olu rolls out measures relief

He said,”Work hard when ur mate are working hard, no they prefer to troll you. Don’t hide under Tinubu; No be Tinubu regime send you not to prepare for ur future.

Even if dollar is 3,000 some of us can conveniently live a lifestyle, because we have worked so hard to save for our future.

“When I was busy working hard, you were calling me names, bla bla, now time for exam don reach”

He further said that Nigerians should not hide or blame the Tinubu administration for their current woes because they did not prepare for it.