Bobrisky: FG suspends senior Prison officers over infractions

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board has announced the suspension of several senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in relation to a viral video implicating their involvement in alleged misconduct.

In a statement signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Board highlighted its commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining the highest professional standards within the country’s correctional institutions.

The officers are accused of infractions concerning a high-profile inmate, Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky. The suspension, effective immediately, is part of an ongoing investigation aimed at addressing the accusations surrounding their roles in the incident.

Among the suspended officers are Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos, and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections overseeing the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos. Both are being investigated for alleged breaches of professional conduct concerning the treatment of Mr. Okuneye.

READ ALSO: Breaking!Gov. Umo Eno looses wife

In addition, ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, an officer serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, has been suspended for reportedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility. The specifics of the allegations remain unclear, but the officer’s conduct is under review as part of the larger inquiry.

In a separate but related case, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, Deputy Controller of Corrections in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja, has also been suspended.

Ikechukwu is alleged to have received money on behalf of an inmate, an act that breaches correctional service protocols.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board emphasized that the suspension of these officers is intended to facilitate an unimpeded investigation.

It further reassured the public that the outcomes of the probe would be transparent and disclosed upon conclusion.

“Following the viral video trending on social media on alleged infractions by Officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service relating to Mr. Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has suspended forthwith the following Senior Officers of the Service:

“Michael Anugwa, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos, and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections overseeing the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-kiri, Lagos.

“Also, the Board has suspended ASC II Ogbule Samuel Obinna, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly accompanying a convicted inmate out of the Custodial Centre to a location outside the facility.

“In another related development, the Board has equally suspended another Senior Officer of the Service, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje- Abuja, for allegedly receiving monies on behalf of an inmate.

“The suspension of these Officers is to allow for further investigation on the various allegations while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded,” the statement read.