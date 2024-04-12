Bobrisky and other well-known Nigerian stars convicted of jail terms

The jail sentence of Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has left some Nigerians with mixed feelings, and others saying it was harsh, especially as many people are guilty of the crime.

Naija News reports that Bobrisky was jailed for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’.

The judgement was handed to the controversial crossdresser on Friday morning, April 12.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Bobrisky in court on six charges, including Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering.

The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him of Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime.

Interestingly, Bobrisky is not the first celebrity to be handed a jail sentence. Some famous Nigerian celebrities who have been convicted and sentenced to prison include:

Baba Ijesha: Yoruba comic actor, Olarewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was on July 14 2022, sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting the 14-year-old Foster daughter of his colleague, comedienne Princess.

Alleged Sexual Assault: Court Adjourns Baba Ijesha’s Trial

Naira Marley: In May 2019, Naira Marley was arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud.

The arrest happened a day after his hit single ‘Am I a Yahoo boy’ dropped online. He was slammed with 11-count charges.

After spending days inside Ikoyi Prison, Naira Marley was arraigned in court and granted bail for N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Lola Margret: In 2017, the Yoruba Nollywood actress, film producer cum director, got arrested in the USA for wired fraud.

Lola reportedly had suspicious sums of money deposited into her bank account and repeatedly withdrew the money, which attracted detectives’ attention.

Magret was later released and deported back to Nigeria in 2018.

Moses Armstrong: The actor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor he adopted and living with his family.

He was first arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Uyo on June 17, but the case was struck out after the Magistrate, Samuel Ukoima, ruled that the matter was not properly filed.

Armstrong was also charged with rape, intimidation, conspiracy and supplying drugs or instruments to procure abortion.

He was sent to prison, but on August 11, a High court in the state granted him bail.

Uche Odoputa: In 2007, the actor and movie producer was arrested at the international airport in Lagos for ingesting 1.336kg of cocaine and sentenced to eight months in prison.

Giving reasons for his action, Uche said he was not getting any substantial movie roles, and could not afford to feed himself and his family.