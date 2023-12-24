BNXN’s diverse soundscape

This is what you need to know about the album, Sincerely Benson, by BNXN.

BY BAYO ADEMOLA

BNXN’s latest album, Sincerely, Benson, released on October 5, 2023, marks a significant point in the artist’s career evolution. Formerly known as Buju, he rebranded to BNXN in 2022 to establish a unique identity, setting himself apart from Buju Banton. This transformation paved the way for some notable collaborations and recognition.

In March 2022, BNXN joined forces with Pheelz for the track Finesse, a song that reached a respectable peak at 52 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. By July of the same year, he made a prominent entrance into the UK music scene with his feature on Jae5’s Propeller, alongside British rapper Dave, achieving his first Top 40 single in the UK, landing at number 38.

The highlight of his year came when he clinched The Headies 2022 Next Rated Award, a prestigious honour presented at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 4th, 2022.

As for the album itself, Sincerely, Benson offers a diverse soundscape, with its sequencing playing a pivotal role. The album commences with My Life, setting a laid-back, chill vibe that smoothly transitions into the groovy wordplay of Best of Me.

BNXN’s knack for seamless transitions continues until GWAGALADA, where a noticeable shift between Pidgin and English disrupts the musical flow. Sweet Tea seems hastily inserted, disrupting the album’s cohesion before leading into Realize featuring Taves.

This slight inconsistency in sequencing prevents the album from maintaining a fluid narrative.

All tracks are beautifully produced, but only a few seem to be bops. The album’s strengths lie in BNXN’s collaborations with other artists. Tracks like Gwagwalada and the Sarz-produced English & Pidgin, which samples Magic!’s No Regret, shine brightly.

Additionally, Tempo’s outstanding production on the chest-thumping Say My Name showcases BNXN’s ability to elevate his artistry through teamwork.

