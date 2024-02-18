Blue Pictures’ Joy Odiete honoured at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

BY ORIAKU IJELE

Following years of excellent service delivery in the content distribution sector of African cinema, Joy Odiete, the chief executive officer of Blue Pictures has been recognised with ‘Achievement Award in Media, Entertainment, and Distribution’ at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) in Canada.

TINFF is a multicultural film festival that values diversity and inclusion, providing a creative platform for Canadian and international films. The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) is an IMDb and Telefilm qualifying festival, as well as a recent Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television (Canadian Screen Award) qualifying festival that provides a creative platform for both Canadian and international films and content.

One of the many recognitions coming Odiete’s way since her entry into the industry over a decade ago, she was honoured at an elaborate event which held on February 9 at City Hall in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

READ ALSO: Resign now if Nigeria’s problems overwhelm you..

Accepting her plaque from the Mayor of Brampton, Mr. Patrick Brown, Odiete thanked the organisers for recognising the long years of service Blue Pictures has dedicated in rewriting the history of African cinema, where it plays big not only as a distributor but a production company as well as an incubator of future film talents. According to her, “On behalf of my team at Blue Pictures, I wish yo extend our gratitude to the hosts of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival for the honour. It is heartwarming that our efforts within the African space are getting global attention. We will not rest on our oars.”

Joy Odiete, with proven track records for excellence, has been in the entertainment industry since 2005 but launched Blue Pictures in 2011 as a consulting and distribution company with strong footprints in West and East Africa.

The company has distributed films for Hollywood’s renowned studios, including WB, Disney, Fox, and Numetro Pictures, with record-breaking box office results. They also have a presence in the digital world as content partners for Netflix and other online distribution platforms.