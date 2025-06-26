Blue economy revenue rises 90%, will surpass NNPCL-Oyetola

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that revenue generated from Nigeria’s blue economy has increased by 90 per cent and is on course to surpass the earnings of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Speaking during the 2025 Day of the Seafarer celebration held in Port Harcourt with the theme ‘My Harassment-Free Ship,’ the minister said the gains are driven by automation, port modernisation, and technological deployment aimed at unlocking the sector’s potential.

He noted that the ministry is fully focused on fostering economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability, adding that a robust operational policy framework has now been instituted to align Nigeria’s blue economy with global best practices.

Oyetola also unveiled a major step in maritime reform with the launch of the Maritime Labour E-Platform, designed to digitalise the administration of maritime labour in Nigeria.

He described the platform as a tool that will enhance transparency, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide real-time access to labour data. Commending the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for the initiative, he said it aligns with the ministry’s commitment to ease of doing business and global competitiveness in the blue economy.

While encouraging stakeholders to embrace the platform, the minister said the event’s theme highlights the need for a safe and respectful working environment onboard vessels.

He pledged continued investment in seafarer training, institutional upgrades, and alignment with international standards, including compliance with the STCW Convention’s anti-harassment provisions.

Meanwhile, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, urged shipowners, crewing agencies, and operators to update their manuals in line with the amended Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006, which enhances protections against harassment and violence at sea.

Mobereola described ships as both workplaces and temporary homes that must uphold dignity and professionalism.

He stated that NIMASA will establish policies and confidential reporting mechanisms for harassment incidents aboard Nigerian-flagged vessels, adding that reports would be investigated thoroughly.

He reiterated that creating harassment-free ships is vital to crew cohesion and safety, and that it is a shared responsibility of government, employers, unions, and society at large to protect the welfare of seafarers.